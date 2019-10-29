Carole Samaha Carries a Message of Peace All the Way from Canada: "We All Belong to the Same Cedar"

The Lebanese community in Canada attended a concert by Lebanese singer Carole Samaha, who performed at one of the oldest theaters in Toronto.





Carole started the concert with a speech that addressed the current situation in her country saying: "We are back to being one, and finally today 17 sects gathered on the streets of Lebanon, against injustice, against oppression, against corruption, gathered under one banner, the Lebanese flag."

She added: "As much as they try to distort the image, this time we will not surrender to fear and hesitation, and the Lebanese community in Canada has proved over the past few days that no matter how far distances can be, we all belong to the same cedar."

Carole sang many national songs at the concert in support of her Lebanese brothers and sisters who have been demonstrating since October 17 to reject corruption, hunger and the deteriorating economic situation.