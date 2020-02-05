  1. Home
'Small Voices!' Carole Samaha Disses JLo and Shakira's Super Bowl Performance

Published February 5th, 2020 - 12:13 GMT
Lebanese songstress Carole Samaha shared her opinion about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance at the Super Bowl with her 4.7 million followers on Twitter.

Carole Tweeted:

"There are many forms of performances in the world, what Celine Dion, Adele, Mariah Carry do on stage is different from what JLo and Shakira do.
The first category's main specialty is voice and singing along with few dancing routines.
The second category, the category with small voices, dancing comes first, but singing is usually playback".

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

