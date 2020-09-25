'The Casagrandes' Third Season to be Aired on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has greenlit the third season of the hit animated kids series, The Casagrandes, ahead of its Season 2 debut.

The Emmy Award-winning series about Ronnie Annie, age 11, who moves to the city with her mom to live with a multigenerational Mexican family, has ranked No. 2 across all television with children, ages 2-11, since it debuted its first season on the network in Oct. 2019, according to a Nickelodeon statement.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio is currently producing Season 3.

"Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted last year," Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito said in the statement. "The success of the show is due to the creative leadership who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today."



Season 2 kicks off on Nickelodeon at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, with the episode, "Fails from the Crypt," where the kids will try to stay in a cemetery overnight, a clip shows.

The Casagrandes is a spinoff of Nickelodeon's top-rated animated series The Loud House.

Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) plays the central character Annie in The Casagrandes voice cast.

Guest stars for Season 2 include Danny Trejo (Spy Kids), pop star Ally Brooke, Jorge Gutierrez (The Book of Life), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Justin Chon (Twilight), among others.

Michael Rubiner executive produces the series. Michael Puga serves as co-executive producer, Alan Foreman as supervising producer and Michael Gonzalez as art director.

Award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcarez serves as consulting producer and cultural consultant.