Catch Louis Tomlinson’s World Tour Live in Dubai

Louis Tomlinson fans in Dubai, get ready for an unforgettable night at the Coca-Cola Arena as the former One Direction star brings his World Tour to Dubai. Keep your setlist with Tomlinson’s top hits on repeat to gear up for this concert on 18 April 2020.

Rising to stardom on the UK version of The X Factor, the singer has entertained millions of fans at venues across the globe during his time with One Direction - one of the biggest boy bands of all time.



Shortly after the band split up, its members launched their independent careers with Tomlinson’s first solo track ‘Just Hold On’ reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart. This debut hit, which was certified gold in both the UK and the US, was followed by ‘Back to You’, a collaboration with Bebe Rexha which took the music world by storm.



His highly anticipated solo album Walls will release in January 2020, just weeks before the concert in Dubai, so you can be assured that the British pop star will perform his latest hits along with fan favourites by One Direction.



Mark your calendar for 31 October to be among the first ones to reserve your ticket to watch Louis Tomlinson live.

