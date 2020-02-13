Catch RedOne, Balqees and More Perform Live in Arab Hope Makers

Prepare for an evening of extraordinary entertainment as three-time Grammy Award-winning singer RedOne, local darling Balqees, Nawal El Kuwaitia and Mohammed Assaf belt out their hits under one roof at the Coca-Cola Arena. They’re joining forces for a night to remember at Arab Hope Makers on 20 February with tickets starting from just AED50.

Whether it is RedOne’s popular track Don’t You Need Somebody or Balqees’s Tala Tchouf, get your fill of upbeat performances at this concert. Not only can you enjoy chart-topping tunes back-to-back, you also get to celebrate individuals who have contributed selflessly towards the society with your favourite stars. Arab Hope Makers, annually held under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recognises the region’s good samaritans.

Make your way to the 12,000-seat indoor arena for a gala evening. Be sure to reach there early, doors open at 4pm and the show starts at 6pm. VIP seats are already sold out, but you can still get your hands on remaining tiers for an inspirational celebration with tickets from Dubai Calendar.

