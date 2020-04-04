Cate Blanchett Ready to Star as Wallis Simpson in New Movie

Cate Blanchett is set to star as Wallis Simpson in a new movie.

The 50-year-old actress has reportedly been approached about playing the Duchess of Windsor, the American divorcée whose relationship with the British King Edward VIII caused a constitutional crisis that led to Edward's abdication, in a new movie based on her life.

Author Anna Pasternak has sold the movie rights to her biography 'The American Duchess', to production company The Gotham Group and Cate has been tipped for the leading role.

Anna told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "It's rather thrilling as they made me a really generous offer.

"Personally, I think Damian Lewis would be wonderful as Wallis's husband."

And Anna believes now is the perfect time to make a movie about Wallis, following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's move to Los Angeles after they quit their roles as senior royals.

She said: "Now Meghan has moved back to Hollywood, never has it been timelier to consider the fate of the original American duchess.

"As both could attest, life has always been difficult for women marrying into the Royal Family."

Harry and Meghan had been living in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie since stepping back from royal life earlier this year but recently relocated to California before the borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was claimed that Harry and Meghan are living in a secluded compound and haven't yet ventured out due to the global health crisis.

The family's new location brings them closer to the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in the city, as well as a number of friends.

The news of the move came after it was previously revealed the duke and duchess had been "looking at houses in LA."

A source previously said: "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California...He's not looking back.".