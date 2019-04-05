Catherine Tyldesley Feels 'Extremely Lucky' For Joining Scarborough

Catherine Tyldesley. (Catherine Tyldesley/ Instagram)

Catherine Tyldesley has joined the cast of 'Scarborough'.

The former 'Coronation Street' star has begun the script read-through for the sitcom, which follows the lives and loves of a handful of residents in the sometimes sunny beach resort in North Yorkshire, and she feels "extremely lucky and grateful" to be part of the cast.

Catherine shared a picture of her script on Instagram, and added the caption: "I don't think I've ever cried laughing in a read through before! WHAT a cast!!!!!!! And WHAT a series! Super excited! Can't wait for you guys to see this! (And we got rock #winning - thanks boss @derrenlitten ) Feeling extremely lucky and grateful (sic)"

The former cobbles favourite will play the role of Karen in the six-part series, which is written and directed by 'Benidorm' creator Derren Litten.

And Catherine cannot wait to gorge on fish and chips in the North Yorkshire resort town.

She wrote on Twitter: "It has begun! Things just got super exciting!! Looks like I'll be living on fish n chips for a while (sic)"

The BBC confirmed last summer that Derren was penning 'Scarborough', and he has tipped the show to "surprise a few people".

He said: "I am so thrilled to be back at the BBC and with a show I am so passionate about.

"After 10 years of 'Benidorm' I really do think Scarborough is going to surprise a few people and in very good way."

Catherine played Eva Price in 'Corrie' from 2011 until last year, and previously admitted she would love to play more comedy and "gritty drama" roles.

She said: "I adore doing comedy and Eva has had that side to her.

"Kate Oates has really fuelled my desire to do some gritty drama as well.

"We'll see what happens. I feel really excited."