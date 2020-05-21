Celebrate Eid in Dubai

Eid Al Fitr is right around the corner, and Dubai is all set to make it a truly memorable one. Even as we celebrate the end of Ramadan in our homes, new clothes, a delicious spread of traditional treats and a wholesome atmosphere of love and joy will mark the festivities. A long weekend awaits you, building up the pulse with plenty of excitement and activity. In between getting in touch with loved ones from a distance, celebrate with your Dubai family over a packed weekend of virtual entertainment thanks to Live From Dubai #EidinDubai.

There’s something on the program to get the whole family into the Eid spirit. Start your Saturday bright and early over a special edition of Casual Talk by PearlFM, the UAE’s first radio station for children and families. Marissa Haydar from The Kid’s Club Show is sharing her thoughts about Eid Al Fitr, sure to get your little ones energised for the day ahead.

Tune in around lunchtime to @zerogravitydubai on Instagram for their exclusive Eid stream, which invites DJ Joe Mango and more to provide an upbeat soundtrack to your afternoon. You can even attend a kid-friendly workout session or come back the next day for more family fun over virtual cooking sessions, Zumba classes and more. And of course, you don’t want to miss out on a variety comedy show by local celebrities Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione.

Stay tuned for more Eid entertainment with Dubai Calendar and download the Dubai Calendar app. Don't forget to follow Dubai Calendar on Instagram for the latest updates on activities in the city while you #StayAtHome.