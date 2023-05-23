Celebration of Jordanian cinema at Cannes

ALBAWABA - Jordanian cinema is being celebrated at the 2023 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

This year is historic for Jordanian cinema, as two special Jordanian films are taking part int he 76th Cannes Film Festival for the first time in the annual event's history.

The two Jordanian films are "Inshallah A Boy", a feature-length by Amjad Al Rasheed in the Critics Week the other one is "The Red Sea Wanna Make Me Cry" which is a short narrative by Faris Alrjoob in the Directors Fortnight.

The reception was held in the presence of the two directors and a large number of producers, directors, filmmakers, actors, and actresses from all over the world

Days ago, Amjad al-Rasheed's feature film "Inshallah A Boy" was premiered in the presence of the crew, which received a production grant and a post-production grant from the Jordan Film Support Fund of the Royal Film Commission.