Hande Erçel at Cannes for Magnum

ALBAWABA - Turkish star Hande Erçel attends Cannes Film Festival in a short orange dress.

Famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel shared a series of images to document her attendance at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The event takes place in Fran from May 16, till May 27.

Erçel attended the film event as the advertising face for the ice cream brand Magnum, as the star is the brand's ambassador as of this year.

She celebrated her attendance wearing a short orange dress that caught the eye of many attendees.

The actress wowed another look in a very revealing little black dress.