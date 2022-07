Celebrities express concern at US Independence Day celebrations amid recent mass shooting and abortion rights controversies.

In Chicago at least six people were killed and dozens more were injured at a July 4 parade and reports of an active gunman were also reported in Philadelphia.

And after the recent Supreme Court judgment overturning the landmark Roe Vs. Wade, Americans don’t feel that they are free.

Singer Madonna took to her Twitter account to share a video the shows a woman being dragged in handcuffs by policemen, and captioned the video: ''This is what life looks like if you’re a woman in America………….It’s not Independence Day For Us.''

She added: ''Let’s start A Revolution! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸''

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness shared with his followers a video while he was performing gymnastics moves, he wrote: 'Happy 4th to intentionally exploited & targeted communities only. If you are pro forced birth, voted for 45, or say things like, I want it to be like in the good ole’ days where we were able to “disagree respectfully” & watch this video''

He continued: ''WATCH OUT! You’re closest loved ones are gonna turn gay and you’re going to hell. Anyway happy 4th!''

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and their momager mom Kris Jenner shared on their accounts a meme that reads "4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of Independence."

Katy Perry fought for women rights on her Twitter account as she slams this year's fourth of July, she wrote: ''“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh''

Lizzo announced plans to donate net proceeds from her shapewear line to abortion funds for the weekend.

"Celebrating freedom on our own terms," she wrote. "Liberating Every Damn Body."

Jessica Chastain posted a picture with her middle fingers up and tweeted, “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights.”

Billie Eilish's 24-year old brother Finneas announced that he won't be celebrating independence day this year due to all the corruption, as he tweeted: ''4th of July is my favorite day of the year. Not sure if there’s anything worth celebrating this year though.''