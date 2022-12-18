Celebrities congratulates Argentina for the win

ALBAWABA-Qatar's LUSAIL (Reuters) - On Sunday, Argentina won their third World Cup in spectacular fashion, defeating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the hosts rallied from a 2-0 deficit after 80 minutes. Lionel Messi scored twice in the draw.

Celebrities from all over the world send their congrats to Argentina.

Logan Paul posted a picture of himself at the world cup and captioned it " Blessed to witness one of the greatest world cups in history. "

George wrote " world cup final was actually insane I'm so happy I was able to clutch it up and win it for Argentina."

Kerry Washington tweeted " WHAT A GAME!!! Wow. # worldcupfinal Messi is a GIANT. But Mbappe is my fave. Felicidad's Argentina."

Ben Stiller tweeted " Congrats # Argentina"

Hasbulla also Tweeted " we stand with Argentina " with a picture.

Elon Musk tweeted " Great goal by ARGENTINA! "

Lele Pons tweeted by a photo of herself wearing a crop top that has a picture of Leo Messi and captioned it with "MESSIIII"

Also, some Arab celebrities and influencers shared their happiness and send their congrats to Argentina.

Wessam Qutob posted pictures of himself at the world cup final and captioned it by " Messi did it!! and I have seen it OMG, the best end for the world cup. "

Mohammed Shami tweeted by " Congratulations Argentina for FIFA worldcup 2022, what an exciting match, Love it. "

Mohammad al kaebi tweeted " Argentina is officially the 2022 world cup champion."

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri