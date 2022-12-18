Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup

  1. Home
Published December 18th, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi gestures after receiving the Golden Ball award during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. - Argentina won in the penalty shoot-out. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
