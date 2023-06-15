Celebrities who are school dropouts

ALBAWABA - Before being famous, some celebrities were normal kids who went to middle school and high school.

But some were eager to start their career early and were dreaming big, so they ended up leaving behind their studies to focus on acting, singing, and modeling.

Albawaba Entertainment created a list of celebrities who dropped out of school at a young age to pursue their career.

1. Ryan Gosling

The Notebook star, Ryan Gosling chose Mickey Mouse over his school, Gosling dropped out of his school in Canada at 17 years old to star in Disney's All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

2. Cameron Diaz

Before becoming a Hollywood star, actress Cameron Diaz wanted to be a model when she was a teenager and dropped out of school at 16 for a full-time modeling job.

3. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was adamant to pursue an acting career and decided to quit school at 16 before becoming one of Hollywood's A-list actors.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna quit school at 16 years old to become one of the most influential musical artists of all time, Rihanna became America's youngest self-made female billionaire in 2022, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

5. Drew Barrymore

Charlie's Angels star, Drew Barrymore did not have time to ever finish high school, as she got her first acting job when she was 7 years old when she starred in the 1982 American science fiction, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

6. Keanu Reeves

John Wick actor Keanu Reeves dropped out of school because "he did not fit in." Reeves once shared: "I had conflicts and run-ins with the staff. The principal and I didn't see eye to eye, I was one of those 'Why?' kids, I asked too many questions about everything. I couldn't stop even if it got me into trouble."

7. Tom Cruise

Surprisingly, Tom Cruise wanted to quit school to become a priest but became an actor instead.