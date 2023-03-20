Albawaba lists celebrities who committed suicide

ALBAWABA - Somehow, people forget that celebrities are humans just like us. They struggle, hurt, love and worry.

When we hear a celebrity committed suicide, many are baffled, mainly because their conclusion is based on the erroneous speculation that the rich and famous are always happy and have no problems, or insecurities because money can buy them everything.

But that's not the case. Many famous individuals struggle with mental health issues; after fighting to be happy, they give up.

Today, March 30 marks the birthday of Chester Bennington, who lost a battle to depression by committing suicide.

This is a reminder that even celebrities struggle and that we have to be compassionate to others because we don't know what others go through.

Albawaba created a list of the celebrities who lost their battle with a mental illness and sadly chose to end their lives.

*If you or someone you know is struggling with their own crisis, please reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline*

1. Chester Bennington

Linkin Park band member Chester Bennington died on July 20, 2017, at his home in California.

The late singer hanged himself. His death came on what would have been his best friend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. Cornell also hanged himself two months earlier.

Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington pic.twitter.com/47CYjMYDuM — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) October 2, 2022

Bennington's success in Linking Park was attributed to his openness about personal mental health battles, anger, depression, and addiction.

Many say that the album "One More Light," which was released a few months before Bennington's death, was a cry for help, as the songs feature personal struggles.

The track names included "Nobody Can Save Me" where Chester sings "Tell I'm forgiven tonight, only I can save me now, I don't wanna let you down, but only I can save me now."

Another song was titled Heavy, where the late singer talked about mental health struggles and sang: "there is so much more than I can carry."

2. Robin Williams

The late comedian and actor Robin Williams committed suicide in his California home on Aug. 11, 2014.

His autopsy revealed that he had Lewy body dementia.

The actor was discovered with a belt around his neck, and investigators later found cuts on his left wrist. He was 63.

"Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."#RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/Iam3UCUFUg — James William ஜ (@veniveci) March 15, 2023

From what the internet saw, Robin Williams always appeared happy and loved to make people laugh. But behind closed doors, the actor struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction.

Later on in his life, Williams battled with depression, despite his success.

3. Stephen Boss (tWitch)

Stephan (tWitch) Boss died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 13, 2022. He ended his life at the age of 40 in a motel close to his home.

It was reported that tWitch took an Uber cab from his home to the Oak Tree Inn motel, and left a suicide note there. Before he died, he set his phone to airplane mode, so that his friends and family can't reach him.

Hours before his death, the entertainer posted a video on his social media page, where he appeared smiling and dancing happily with his wife, Allison Holker. "Don’t give up; keep going." the caption read.

4. Avicii

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, committed suicide on April 20, 2018, while on vacation in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

Bergling's family confirmed the news in a social media post, which read: "he could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace…"

Your whole life has been building up to this moment



Your whole life has been building up to this day



Every dream that moved you, every scar improved you, every voice around you tells you to believe@Avicii (Tim Bergling) 1989- 2018 #LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/MT9zO33sSJ — Truthoverdishonesty (@Nigelj08223326) March 18, 2023

Two years before his death, the DJ said he stopped his tours due to health challenges and a high stress level.

He was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis due to excessive alcohol use.

5. Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain passed away at the age of 27, on April 5, 1994. Cobain was the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Nirvana. He was found dead at his home in Washington.

Kurt Cobain's suicide note, 1994 pic.twitter.com/jhChfZ1Q3Z — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPics) January 16, 2015

His body was found three days after committing suicide, with a shotgun across his body. There was a visible gunshot wound to the head and a suicide note was dedicated to his imaginary friend, Boddah.

Cobain was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and severe depression.

By Alexandra Abumuhor