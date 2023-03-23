Celebrities you didn't know fast Ramadan

ALBAWABA - The holy month of Ramadan is a time when Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting in order to keep up with the Quran's divine commandments.

Many A-list international celebrities and famous individuals are believed to observe Ramadan as part of their faith.

So who fasts during Ramadan? Allbawaba created a list below.

DJ Khaled

American artist DJ Khaled, born to Palestinian parents, has always opened up about following the Muslim religion.

Earlier, Khaled opened up about fasting during Ramadan, he shared: "I'll be honest with you, many Ramadan times, I'll fast, and then I get dehydrated and have to go to the hospital."

He added: "Just because I work so hard. I try my hardest to fulfill my beliefs and how beautiful what we fast for is. It's so beautiful, what we're doing it for."

Mohamed, Bella and Gigi Hadid

Mohamed Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid is of Palestinian origins, the real estate agent shared a post on his Instagram that read: "Ramadan Kareem."

The caption read: "Ramadan Mubarak and peace upon our land .. May God protect the less fortunate and hold Accountable the forceful… Ameen"

In a past interview, Hadid explained that he taught his daughters the fact that they are originally Arab Muslims, and that they have to respect that.

Imaan Hammam

Dutch model Imaan Hammam also shared a Ramadan post on her story where it explained what Ramadan is and why Muslims fast.

One post read: "Ramadan is more than a religious observance for Muslims around the world."

Another post read: "May this be the Ramadan that changes our lives forever."

SZA

SZA, whose real name is Solana, was raised in a conservative Muslim home, and the Grammy winner opened up about her father being a strict Muslim adding that wearing a Hijab was important to her and till now she remains a Muslim.

The singer once shared that her vocal cords got damaged trying to sing while she was fasting during Ramadan.

Jermaine Jackson and Janet Jackson

The brother of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson converted to Islam after taking a trip to Bahrain in 1989 and changed his name to Muhammed Abdul Aziz.

While Janet, his sister converted to Islam after marrying Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana and welcomed a child named Issa.

Jermaine has previously spoken about the importance of fasting, stating it is crucial for him to "fulfill my obligations in Islam and [accept] God in my heart".

"It is also the most important time because we sacrifice some of our day-to-day things and think about those that are less fortunate," he added, "We fast but we also eat at Iftar every day while other people don't have that luxury. So you think about those that don't have it easy – and reflecting on that and giving charity brings you closer to God."

By Alexandra Abumuhor