Celebs re-create Wednesday's dance scene

ALBAWABA - Jenna Ortega performed a memorable dance choreography for a scene from her latest hit series ''Wednesday'' which is an Adams Family spinoff.

Earlier, Jenna revealed that she was given only two days by director Tim Burton to choreograph the dance, and the actress admitted that she did not sleep for two days as she planned for the scene.

And the dance scene was super successful as it trended all over social media, and celebrities were obsessed with the scene that they decided to recreate it.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West performed a recreation of the dance scene and shared it on TikTok.

The SKIMS founder and her daughter showed off their best Wednesday dance movies as they dance to Lady Gaga's ''Blood Mary''.

Simplesmente Kim Kardashian e North West fazendo o viral de “Bloody Mary”/Wandinha no Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/0X0XdJ5MjI — BCharts (@bchartsnet) November 30, 2022

Singer, songwriter Lady Gaga also joined in on the trend, as she donned a full-on gothic look, very similar to something Wednesday would wear, and danced it off while listening to her own song ''Bloody Mary''.

LADY GAGA DID THE BLOODY MARY DANCE ON TIKTOK. pic.twitter.com/fdlVBK7rGI — Lady Gaga Now | Fanpage (@ladygaganownet) December 9, 2022

Cuban singer Camila Cabello is also a fan of Netflix's hit series as she also gave her best performance doing the Wednesday Dance Challenge.

Camila Cabello and Morgan Myles joined the "Bloody Mary" trend on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/5aTPo6JYPW — Lady Gaga Now | Fanpage (@ladygaganownet) December 13, 2022

By Alexandra Abumuhor