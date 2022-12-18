  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Celebs re-create Wednesday's dance scene

Celebs re-create Wednesday's dance scene

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published December 18th, 2022 - 08:25 GMT
Celebs re-create Wednesday's dance sceme
Celebs re-create Wednesday's dance sceme
Highlights
Wednesday's iconic dance scene had celebrities obsessed and started a new trend -- a dance recreation

ALBAWABA - Jenna Ortega performed a memorable dance choreography for a scene from her latest hit series ''Wednesday'' which is an Adams Family spinoff.

Earlier, Jenna revealed that she was given only two days by director Tim Burton to choreograph the dance, and the actress admitted that she did not sleep for two days as she planned for the scene. 

 

And the dance scene was super successful as it trended all over social media, and celebrities were obsessed with the scene that they decided to recreate it. 

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West performed a recreation of the dance scene and shared it on TikTok.

The SKIMS founder and her daughter showed off their best Wednesday dance movies as they dance to Lady Gaga's ''Blood Mary''.

Singer, songwriter Lady Gaga also joined in on the trend, as she donned a full-on gothic look, very similar to something Wednesday would wear, and danced it off while listening to her own song ''Bloody Mary''.

Cuban singer Camila Cabello is also a fan of Netflix's hit series as she also gave her best performance doing the Wednesday Dance Challenge.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Kim KardashianNorth WestLady GagaCamila CabelloJenna OrtegaWednesday Addams

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...