Celien Dion's 'Courage' is The Number 1 Album in The US

Published November 30th, 2019 - 05:11 GMT
Singer Celine Dion's "Courage" tops the Billboard 200 dated Saturday.

French-Canadian singer Celine Dion's new album Courage debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart Saturday, according to the Billboard 200.


Coming in at No. 2 was another new release this week, Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5, followed by Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 3, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 4 and Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier were YoungBoy Never Broke Again's AI YoungBoy 2 at No. 6, Summer Walker's Over It at No. 7, DaBaby's KIRK at No. 8, Billie Eilish's When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 9 and Kanye West's Jesus Is King.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

