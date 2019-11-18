Celine Dion Wears Lebanese Jewellery For Her Album Campaign

The Canadian crooner has sported looks from Middle Eastern talent on numerous occasions — who can forget that canary-colored Maison Rabih Kayrouz power suit she wore last year? So it hardly comes as a surprise that Dion donned earrings from Lebanese fine jewelry designer Ralph Masri on the campaign shots for her newly-released album, “Courage.”





The singer who gave us “My Heart Will Go On” rocked the Phoenician Script Bolt Earrings with Diamonds in the album artwork in addition to a fold-out poster that comes tucked inside the CD.

“This is so special to me on so many levels. First, for the obvious reason that Celine Dion is an icon I’ve always loved and this is an incredible honor,” the Beirut-based jeweller told Vogue Arabia.

The Central Saint Martins graduate, who launched his eponymous label in 2014, is known for his sophisticated, statement pieces. His geometric designs have been worn by the likes of Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, Gigi Hadid and Nicki Minaj.

Those who wish to take a style cue from the pop superstar will be pleased to know that the diamond earrings are available at his newly-opened Beirut flagship store.