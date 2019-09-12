Chad Stahelski Believes More 'Matrix' Actors Could Join 'John Wick 4'

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski thinks more 'Matrix' actors could join the franchise.



The filmmaker is currently working on plans for the fourth film in the series with leading man Keanu Reeves already joined by former cast mates Laurence Fishburne and Bowery King, with the potential for more reunions in the future.







Stahelski told ComicBookMovie: "You know, Keanu and I talk a lot about where we want to go. We didn't finish John Wick 3' and have this great big plan of how to go into 'Chapter 4'.



"It's something we're constantly thinking about and we try not to force things. I certainly don't want to include a cast member to try to get somebody in as a gag and work a story around that.



"If we create these great characters and you know, in my head, it makes sense to put [Carrie-Anne Moss] in there or Hugo Weaving or any of our 'Matrix' compadres, and it works and if they're interested, that's always a plus because they're friends and I think they're all excellent performers. So it's yet-to-be-seen."



Whether more 'Matrix' alumni will be cast remains to be seen, but fans can still look forward to the upcoming fourth instalment of the blockbuster sci-fi saga.



The franchise's co-creator, Lana Wachowski - who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski - is set to write, direct and produce the film, with Reeves and Moss set to reprirse their respective roles as Neo and Trinity.



The Matrix Trilogy kicked off in 1999, with two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both out in 2003.



It's not currently known if Laurence Fishburne will be back as Morpheus, although it has been suggested that they may audition for an actor to play a younger version of the Captain of the Nebuchadnezzar.