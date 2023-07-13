Charlie Puth to perform in Abu Dhabi

ALBAWABA - Charlie Puth to perform a concert in Abu Dhabi in October

American singer-songwriter, Charlie Puth will perform at the Etihad Arena later in 2023, and tickets will be on sale soon.

The performance will be as part of Puth's 2023 world tour, and the singer will perform at Etihad Arena pn Yas Island on Sunday, Oct. 1st.

The concert series will feature in cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, Sydney, and more.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday, July 14 on www.livenation.ae, prices for the tickets have not yet been announced.

Livenation wrote on their website: "International superstar Charlie Puth is heading to the capital on October 1st. The Global sensation and 4x Grammy-nominated hitmaker is hitting the Etihad Arena stage to celebrate the release of his critically acclaimed 2022 album 'CHARLIE'. Fans will have a chance to hear all their favorites, whilst experiencing the music in a brand new way."