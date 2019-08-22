Charlie Puth Releases Music Video For 'I Warned Myself'

Puth had teased "I Warned Myself" in a Monday Instagram post and the song dropped as promised Wednesday morning.

"I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire, but I can tell that I'll do it one more time," Puth's song begins.





The song is available through Atlantic Records for streaming and purchase. Brendan Vaugh directed the video which features Puth singing in front of flames and embracing a dark-haired love.

"Tauntingly mesmerizing, 'I Warned Myself' pairs a pulsating bassline with Puth's signature silky falsetto and candidly bold lyrics," a press release read. "Self-penned and produced alongside Benny Blanco, the song marks the beginning of a new era for one of today's most celebrated and sought-after hitmakers."

The release continues to note that "I Warned Myself" is Puth's first release since his second album Voicenotes, which was nominated for a 2018 Grammy. It streamed 3.2 billion times. Puth sold out the Voicenotes Tour in North America and Asia.

Puth is next scheduled to perform at the Midtown Music Festival in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 14-15 and at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 5, where he's likely to include "I Warned Myself" in his setlist.