Check The First Picture From Mohammed Ramadan's New Music Video

Egyptian singer Mohammad Ramadan just finished filming his shots in a new music video titled "Baba" and posted the first behind the scenes picture.





Ramadan captioned the picture saying: "Soon 'Baba' clip, trust in the success God is granting you".

In another story, Ramadan took part in the Ramadan series marathon with the series "Zilzal" (Earthquake) that he acted in alongside Hala Shiha, Majed El Masri, Nasreen Amin. The series was written by Abdul Rahim Kamal, directed by Ibrahim Fakhr, and produced by Synergy company owned by Tamer Morsi.