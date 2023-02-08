  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Chef CZN Burak cries over Turkey tragedy

Chef CZN Burak cries over Turkey tragedy

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 8th, 2023 - 08:20 GMT
Chef CZN Burak cries over Turkey tragedy
Burak prepared a large food aid truck

ALBAWABA - Chef CZN Burak got emotional in a new video where he expressed heartbreak, and asked for help amid Turkey and Syria earthquake. 

Sadness struck many as a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, where more than 6 thousand people tragically lost their lives. 

Turkish stars and Arab celebrities took to their social media to raise awareness for donations, and also sent their condolences to the ones who died. 

Among them was famous Turkish chef CZN Burak. Many pages circulated a video of Burak crying as his heart is broken, he asked for help while he was in his hometown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

The famous chef shared a video on his Instagram where he was preparing a large food aid truck to help those affected by the earthquake. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Earlier, the Turkish personality shared a video on his Instagram page mourning the deaths of the ones who died in the earthquake saying: "I cannot explain how sad I am because of this disaster. May God have mercy on those who lost their lives. We will try to do what we can."

 

 

Tags:CZN BurakTurkish starsTurkeyearthquake

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...