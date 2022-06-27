  1. Home
Chef CZN Burak Hosts Lebanese Star Ragheb Alama in Istanbul

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 27th, 2022 - 10:50 GMT
The famous Turkish chef CZN Burak published a video clip, in which he appeared with the Lebanese star Ragheb Alama and the Kuwaiti singer Shams in his restaurant in Istanbul.

Burak commented on the video, which he shared with his followers on Instagram, by saying, “Welcome, my brother, Ragheb Alama. We welcome you to Chef Burak Fish Restaurant in Taksim Istanbul.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chef Burak share videos with his followers on social media platforms, and not only featuring Turkish stars, but many of which appear are celebrities from around the world.

The young Turkish chef has gained wide fame in recent years, and social media has contributed to its spread greatly, as the number of his followers on Instagram has exceeded the 36 million.

Following Ragheb Alama's invitation, the famous Turkish chef also hosted influencer 'khaby', Burak captioned the video: ''Czn Burak vs @khaby00'' 

 

