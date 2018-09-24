Cher Wouldn't do a Duet With Madonna

Cher is to release Dancing Queen an album of ABBA covers this Friday(Source: Cher / Instagram )

Don't expect to see a collaboration between Cher and Madonna anytime soon.

The 72-year-old entertainer, appearing on Monday's edition of Ellen, participated in a bit called Five Second Rule, in which both she and Ellen had to answer questions within five seconds.

The Believe songstress was asked to quickly name three singers she would like to participate in a duet with, and she replied, 'Adele, Pink and .... and not Madonna!'

Ellen reminded Cher that the question was who she would like to collaborate with, to which Cher said, 'Well, I took a little license.'

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer previously said she respects Madonna a 2013 Reddit AMA, adding, 'I never hated her, I just thought she was a b***h.'

Cher had a humorous exchange with Ellen as the two had an extended discussion when the Five Second Rule question called for three turn-ons.

Ellen had the Oscar-winner tongue twisted in a chat over the merits of chocolate as a turn-on, causing Cher to laughingly push back, 'I didn't mean it in that way - b***h!'

In the appearance, Cher shined with her wavy blonde locks parted in the middle with a denim blue jacket over a white top with fringes, and striped slacks.

The iconic entertainer is slated to release Dancing Queen, an album of ABBA covers, this Friday.

Also appearing on the Ellen show Monday is actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who opens up about his heroic turn when he intervened in a mugging in London last November.

Lucky Star: Cher in 2013 said she respects Madonna, adding, 'I never hated her, I just thought she was a b***h.' The Material Girl was snapped in London last week