Cheryl Licks Her Hand in RACY Seductive X Factor Comeback Performance

Racy: During one particularly seductive move, the singer licked her hand (Source: ITV)

Cheryl divided viewers with her comeback performance of new single Love Made Me Do It on Sunday night's X Factor.

The ITV competition's former judge began her routine by crawling along the floor, delivering a sultry dance routine - but some viewers weren't convinced by her live vocals, with some branding her 'terrible', saying she should 'give up'.

The singer, 35, looked incredible in a tasseled black bodysuit and thigh-high boots for her big return and other viewers defended her saying 'she can't win' and praising her 'amazing' stage show.

Long-awaited performance: Cheryl made a triumphant comeback to The X Factor on Sunday night, taking to the stage during the results show

Cheryl gyrated around the stage, at one point lying down on the floor for a sexy segment with her backing dancers.

The brunette beauty was back to her best, wearing her long hair down in loose curls and a bronzed make-up look.

The Girls Aloud star proved she's still got the moves as she powered through the complex dance routine.

But the high-energy performance was slammed by some fans on Twitter as they criticised the star's live vocals.

Ouch: The high-energy performance was slammed by some fans on Twitter as they criticised the star's live vocals

'This is like me drunk at karaoke' tweeted one viewer, while another added: 'Is it just me or does Cheryl sound out of tune? And you can't really hear her like what's the point?'

'Xfactor you dropped the ball on this one. Just because an artist starts off on your show doesn't mean you have them back!'

'That was terrible! Brilliant dancer but her vocals were awful sorry but I think she should give up the singing and stick to the dancing didn’t sound good at all.'

#Brilliant dancer but her vocals were awful sorry but I think she should give up the singing and stick to the dancing didn’t sound good at all

Others rushed to Cheryl's defence though, with one pointing out the singer was brave to go '100% live' on one of the biggest show's on TV.

'I actually don't mind the song, not her best but good. Yeah she's no Beyonce vocally, she knows that. If she mimes people hate, if she sings and hits a few off notes while dancing, you hate. I enjoyed the performance and I love her.'

'You smashed it Cheryl. So good to see you back looking amazing. keep doing you were behind you 100% you Slayed #LOVEMADEMEDOIT.'

'So proud of @CherylOfficial performance last night on the @TheXFactor you could tell she was so nervous after 4 year break but she still smashed it around the park. Congrats Cheryl is soldiers are happy for you.'

'Don’t get the hate on @CherylOfficial X factor perf. She looked great and she sang live. If she had mimed, everyone would have slagged her. Can’t win! I thought she was fab loved the solo dance at the end!'

'That was great. Dunno why the rest are so negative. Danced beautifully, sang live and a great song. Bet none of these people could sing standing up never mind dancing at the same time lol.'

Others praised the mum-of-one's incredible look, deeming her their 'dream girl'.

Encore! Others rushed to Cheryl's defence though, with one pointing out the singer was brave to go '100% live' on one of the biggest show's on TV

The performance earned a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson.

Nile Rodgers, who is standing in for Robbie Williams while he is in tour, caused when he seemingly 'snubbed' Cheryl after her comeback performance of new single Love Made Me Do It.

The Chic star, 66, was seen leading back in his chair while fellow mentors Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field leapt to their feet.

Deliberate? Nile Rodgers caused a stir on Sunday night when he seemingly 'snubbed' Cheryl after her comeback performance of new single Love Made Me Do It

Asked how it was to be back, Cheryl replied: 'It feels good. I think they've all been unique and amazing. Dalton is killing it.'

However, she was left a little red faced when she failed to remember double act Acacia and Aaliyah's names, with one fan quipping: 'She may have run out of surnames and she doesn't know the name of the contestants but that was BANGING! So glad Our Chezza is BACK!!!'

Ahead of her performance, it was claimed producers were worried Cheryl's racy planned performance could spark complaints from viewers.

3000 people contacted had media watchdog Ofcom in regards to performances by both Rihanna and Christina Aguilera in 2010.

A source told The Sun: 'Cheryl wants this performance to be remembered and it will be.

Oops: Cheryl was left a little red faced when she failed to remember double act Acacia and Aaliyah's names

'She has been in rehearsals for the last few days and the routine will see her writhing around on the ground with 12 hot men dancing around her.

'No one has told Cheryl what to do, but they’ve been keeping a close eye on the creative team so the routine is suitable for a family audience.'

This comes as Cheryl insisted she will quit her musical comeback if her new album flops, for the sake of her son Bear.

The star said she doesn't want to 'spend time away' from one-year-old Bear if her new single Love Made Me Do It - which she released last week after a four-year hiatus - doesn't do well.

'If the song goes in at 80 [in the charts], it's time for me to move on with my life,' the pop songstress firmly told The Guardian on Saturday.

She added: 'I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.'

Love Made Me Do It did however suffer a blow on Friday night as it battled into the charts at number 19.