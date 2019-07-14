Chris Brown's Album 'Indigo' is Number 1 in The US

R&B artist Chris Brown's Indigo is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.





Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Lil Nas X's 7, followed by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3, The Black Keys' Let's Rock at No. 4 and Chance the Rapper's Acid Rap at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 6, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 7, Mustard's Perfect Ten at No. 8, J Balvin & Bad Bunny's Oasis at No. 9 and Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins at No. 10.