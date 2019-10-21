Chris Evans Admits He Feels Safe in His Hometown

The Captain America actor attended the opening of Concord Youth Theatre's new venue in his hometown of Concord, Massachusetts, and opened up about how the space - which has gone from a capacity of 80 to 210 people at its new home - was a place he could go to "feel safe and take risks".





According to CBS Boston, he told the crowd at the opening ceremony: "It was a place to feel safe and take risks, and what would ultimately lead me to my career.



"It's my home. Family, friends, I can't imagine living anywhere else."



The person who paid for the new building and renovation work has not been named, although it's believed to be the Marvel star.



The 38-year-old actor joined Concord when he was nine and his mother, Lisa Evans, has worked as the executive director there since 1998.



Chris began his career in 2000 in the US comedy-drama series 'Opposite Sex' and has gone on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world.



Alongside his role as Captain America, he's also portrayed Human Torch in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' and its 2007 sequel.



His other credits include, 'Not Another Teen Movie', 'Sunshine', 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World', 'Snowpiercer' and 'Gifted'.



Meanwhile, it's unlikely Chris will reprise his role as Captain America, as he has "emotionally moved on" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to 'Avengers: Endgame' directors the Russo brothers.



Joe and Anthony Russo helmed the ensemble movie which signified the end of the current generation of the MCU, but despite Chris' character getting a happy ending, it's unlikely Chris will be back in his blue suit and shield.



Joe Russo said: "No, I think Chris - Chris is a very emotional person. I think, maybe it's evident if you follow him on Twitter - because he does put his heart into what he says - but I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing."



To which Anthony added: "There are no plans."



And Joe then said: "I think for now he's emotionally moved on, yes."