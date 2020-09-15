Chris Evans Uses His Own Photo Leak to Ask People to Vote

The 'Captain America' star made a lighthearted tweeted referencing his social media storm over the weekend as he urged his fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.



Alongside a face palm and shrugging emoji, he tweeted: "Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!! (sic)"



The controversy surrounding Chris, 39, erupted on Saturday (12.09.20), when he tried to share a video of his family playing the game Heads Up.



But the video he posted on Instagram Stories was actually a screen recording and when the clip came to an end, it revealed his camera roll on the phone.



The pictures included several images of Chris, the Heads Up video, and a photo of a penis.

Meanwhile, Chris has also received support from his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, who tried to play down the incident.



He wrote on Twitter: ". @ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. (sic)"



Fans and fellow stars were quick to show their support to the tweet.



One follower quipped: "The commitment to your cause though".



Another teased: "Ah, it was all part of your plan. Well done."



Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen leaped to his defence over the weekend and confessed to having lots of not-safe-for-work images stored on her device thanks to candid WhatsApp chats with her friends.



Although she didn't name Chris specifically, her comments appear to have been made in reaction to his photo leak.



Chrissy tweeted: "My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I'd say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends



"I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don't recall in my roll! (sic)"