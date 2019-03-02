Chris Hughes Confirms Relationship With Jesy Nelson Via Instagram Kiss

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson shared cozy moment on Instagram. (Instagram / Jesy Nelson)

They recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram after being spotted together several times in recent weeks including on holiday in Dublin.

And Chris Hughes shared his first snap of the pair locking lips on the social media site on Friday evening, cementing his status as Jesy Nelson's boyfriend.

The Love Island star, 26, donned an orange boiler suit typically worn by prison inmates as he wrapped his arms around his new girlfriend.

Chris and Jesy, who was wearing the same costume as her beau, appeared to be enjoying an interactive evening at a mock prison whey they wore jumpsuits with Alcotraz Penitentiary emblazoned on the back.

During the evening Chris took to Instagram to profess his feelings for his lady-love, writing in the caption of his snap: 'The only inmate I've ever needed.'

Their city break appeared to be a turning point in their relationship, as they landed back in the UK, the pair made no attempt to hide their affection for each other, as they strolled through the airort before passionately locking lips.

Before posting confirming their relationship on Instagram, the pair were seen getting up close and personal during a night at a hotel, as they finally made it to the Irish capital after their flight was cancelled.

Jesy locked lips with the former farmer in their hotel bar shortly before Jesy posted a snap of their breakfast in bed.

Jesy and Chris checked into London's K West Hotel on Friday night before returning to the airport and head off on their mini break getaway.

The couple, who appear to have recently revived their relationship, were seen kissing and cuddling in the lobby of the hotel as they checked out of their room.

A bystander who was in the hotel at the time, told the The Sun: 'I was really surprised to see them there as a couple after they broke up. It was around 4pm when they were checking out and they were being very affectionate.

'He had his arm around her and they were kissing - they looked like they were really into each other.'

Once they reached Ireland, it seems the couple could not get enough of each other as they got up close and personal in Sophie's Roof Top Bar in the Irish capital.

Insiders told MailOnline, Jesy was treating Chris on the night as she purchased their drinks while they were in the bar.

The following morning, Jesy shared a snap of their breakfast in bed with the simple caption: 'Breakfast in bed', while Chris posted an interior of their hotel.

The new lovebirds were believed to have gone their separate ways just weeks after they hit headlines with their tongue tango in a kebab shop.

The Jesy and Chris love story started out when they were spotted sharing a very steamy kiss in a kebab shop but the pair didn't confirm their romance publicly.

Love Island's Chris, who found and lost love with Olivia Attwood, dished his relationship with the Little Mix pop diva was 'complicated'.

Asked if he was single, he said: 'It’s a tough one. I’m just enjoying what I’m doing. There’s no updates, nothing you haven’t seen. I’m just happy with myself at the minute.'