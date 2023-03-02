Chris Pine: Harry Styles did not spit on me

ALBAWABA - Chris Pine is setting the record straight regarding rumors of popstar Harry Styles spitting on him.

In a new video for Esquire, actor Chris Pine opened up about the rumors that state Harry Styles spit on the actor during the premiere of their film Don't Worry Darling.

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

In the clip, Pine shares: "Harry did not spit on me, Harry is a very kind guy." The actor added: "it did look, indeed, like he did"

"I think Harry leaned down and said, 'It’s just words, isn’t it?'" Pine recalled that what it was is Styles telling a little joke.

He added, "We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions. And sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: 'It’s just words.'"