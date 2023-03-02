Chris Pine: Harry Styles did not spit on me

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2023 - 09:47 GMT
Pine opened up about the rumors

ALBAWABA - Chris Pine is setting the record straight regarding rumors of popstar Harry Styles spitting on him

In a new video for Esquire, actor Chris Pine opened up about the rumors that state Harry Styles spit on the actor during the premiere of their film Don't Worry Darling.

In the clip, Pine shares: "Harry did not spit on me, Harry is a very kind guy." The actor added: "it did look, indeed, like he did"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I think Harry leaned down and said, 'It’s just words, isn’t it?'" Pine recalled that what it was is Styles telling a little joke.

He added, "We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions. And sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: 'It’s just words.'"

 

