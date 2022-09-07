Video: Harry Styles SPITS on Co-star Chris Pine?

A new video circulated around social media that shows Harry Styles allegedly spitting on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

During Venice Film Festival, the cast of 'Don't Worry Darling' were seen sitting on the chairs, Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde, was sitting on the right, next to her was Chris Pine, and in the video, the actor can be seen walking toward his fellow co-stars, and seemingly spits on Pine's lap as he took a seat next to him.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Pine was clapping his hands when this happened, and suddenly stopped and stared at his lap while smiling and stick out his tongue in disbelief. Harry just took a seat next to him while he was adjusting his jacket and smiling.

However, a rep for Chris Pine said: 'Harry Styles did not spit at all. People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving.'

Till now, nothing is confirmed, and we don't know what actually happened between Pine and Styles in front of Olivia Wilde.

But some social media users believe that Chris Pine was just 'fiddling with his sunglasses'

Chris' representative told People: 'Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine.

Whatever happened between the duo was just a joke as the pair have a great amount of respect for one another and are actually good friends.

This is not the first instalment of drama surrounding the actors in Don't Worry Darling, as in 2021, actor Shia LaBeouf was fired from the movie after clashing with Olivia Wilde during filming.

Also having some problems with Wilde was the movie's protagonist Florence Pugh, In the lead-up to the film's release, Pugh did little-to-no promotion for the movie.

