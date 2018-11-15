Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood Shine Brightest at the 52nd Country Music Association Awards

Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood light up 2018 CMAs (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Debby Wong - Shutterstock)

Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood shone brightest as Country music's biggest stars gathered Wednesday at the 52nd Country Music Association Awards.

Underwood -- who co-hosted the show alongside Brad Paisely -- made waves early on, announcing she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting a second son at the beginning of the show, before going on to win Female Vocalist of the Year for the fifth time.

"This means so much," Underwood said through tears as she thanked her family and the Country music industry.

Underwood also performed her single "Love Wins" in a flowing blue gown as she stood in front of a vibrant background.

In addition to hosting alongside Underwood, Paisley debuted a new song "Bucked Off."

.@BradPaisley just debuted his new song "Bucked Off" during the #CMAawards! What did y'all think?! pic.twitter.com/urtjJ82Gsu — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 15, 2018

"Broken Halos" singer Chris Stapleton -- who led all performers with five nominations coming in to the show -- dominated much of the rest of the night, taking home prizes for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Stapleton offered tribute to the victims of the deadly wildfires in California, while accepting the awards for "Broken Halos."

"We wrote it about people who have gone long before their time and you know, I want to think about the people out in California right now and ... dedicate [the award] to them," he said.

Keith Urban was the other big winner of the night, as he took home the prize for Entertainer of the Year for the first time since 2005.

"I wish my dad was alive to see this, but I think he's watching over me tonight," Urban said. "I am just very blessed I get to do what I do. God bless country music, God bless you all."