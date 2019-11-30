  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Chrissy Teigen And Her Friends Wear Onesies Featuring John Legend

Chrissy Teigen And Her Friends Wear Onesies Featuring John Legend

Published November 30th, 2019 - 05:43 GMT
Chrissy Teigen was at it again as she posed in a onesie featuring John Legend's magazine cover.
Chrissy Teigen was at it again as she posed in a onesie featuring John Legend's magazine cover.
Highlights
She won't let anyone forget her husband is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

And on Friday, Chrissy Teigen was at it again as she posed in a onesie featuring John Legend's magazine cover.


Chrissy, 34, shared a photo in which she and pals Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa Jr. are sat on the floor wearing the matching onesies and in the caption, she wrote: 'Great pic guys we all look great!!!'

Also in the photo posted Friday on Insagram is her youngest child, son Miles, 18 months, who is perched on Bronwyn's lap.

When the news broke on November 12 that the Grammy-winning singer had been named Sexiest Man Alive, Chrissy immediately took to Twitter to troll her husband.

'I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!' she tweeted along with an image of John's People cover. 

She also updated her social media bio to read: 'currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.'  


Be the First to Know!

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...