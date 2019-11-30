Chrissy Teigen And Her Friends Wear Onesies Featuring John Legend

And on Friday, Chrissy Teigen was at it again as she posed in a onesie featuring John Legend's magazine cover.





Chrissy, 34, shared a photo in which she and pals Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa Jr. are sat on the floor wearing the matching onesies and in the caption, she wrote: 'Great pic guys we all look great!!!'

Also in the photo posted Friday on Insagram is her youngest child, son Miles, 18 months, who is perched on Bronwyn's lap.

When the news broke on November 12 that the Grammy-winning singer had been named Sexiest Man Alive, Chrissy immediately took to Twitter to troll her husband.

'I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!' she tweeted along with an image of John's People cover.

She also updated her social media bio to read: 'currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.'



