Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pays Tribute to Their Kids With Matching Tattoos

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend honored their kids with matching tattoos.

The 33-year-old model and 40-year-old singer paid tribute to their children, 2-year-old daughter Luna and 10-month-old son Miles, with the new ink Thursday.

Teigen and Legend showed off their tattoos in a photo on Instagram. Teigen got John, Luna and Miles' names tattooed on her forearm, while Legend had Chrissy, Luna and Miles' names inked on his upper inner arm.

"hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos," Teigen jokingly captioned the post. "we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)."

"Thank you thank you @winterstone," she added, tagging tattoo artist Daniel Winter. "You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!"

Winter, aka Winter Stone, is known for his single needle tattoos and has also tattooed such stars as Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

"@chrissyteigen @johnlegend had so much fun tattooing you both!" he wrote in the comments of Teigen's post. "What an amazing loving couple, mom and dad you are! #tattoopeople #delicatelysharp."

Teigen and Legend later shared a video promoting the fake show Legends of Ink.

"We love getting tatted!" Teigen says in the clip. "We love it and you'll love it, too, when you see our family. We're wild. We're crazy!"

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013. Teigen recalled the "major blowout" fight she had with Legend at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in January.