Chrissy Teigen Steps Out For Herself as She Fights Online Trolls

'Everyone [is] used to...surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways,' wrote Teigen, in response to a fan defending the 36-year-old model's body.

The flood of critical comments first appeared on Saturday evening after Teigen posted a clip of herself sporting a plunging swimsuit to her Instagram Story.

In the clip, a noticeably makeup-free Chrissy stood before her bathroom mirror with her brunette tresses pulled up into a bun.

'I never post thirst traps,' joked Teigen, who had her cellphone camera pointed at her bathroom mirror as she attempted to show of the the suit's fit.

Teigen continued: 'Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!'

The fan who came to Chrissy's aid marveled at how 'the world went on attack' and immediately began hurling insults in the model's direction after the video was posted.

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil quickly chimed in, tweeting: 'I loved the video. Didn't see a shape. Just saw fire.'

After seeing Jamil's support, Teigen thanked The Good Place star and admitted to her that over time she 'has gotten used to [her] right angle bod.'

'You'd think people have seen it enough that it doesn't shock them anymore but nope lol,' conclude the wife of John Legend with a heart emoji.

Chrissy has been holed up at home with John, 40, in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple are parents to two children, four-year-old daughter Luna and one-year-old son Miles.

When Chrissy is not owning trolls on Twitter, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covergirl is busy entertaining her tots and coping with the stresses of lockdown.

On Sunday, she shared a selfie mode video to her Instagram Story where she explained how a planned Zoom party with a close pal went wrong.

'I planned a Zoom party with my friend...and we were going to pretend to be in Paris because we were supposed to go to Paris for my friend's birthday,' said Teigen.

'So, I ordered all this fun stuff that I could wear for my Parisian Zoom party. And f**king Amazon was supposed to send me the Mona Lisa...and THIS is what I got.'

Chrisy held up a canvas print of Euro Disneyland - which was clearly not what the model ordered - as John cackled in the background.