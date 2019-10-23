Chrissy Tiegen's Latest Kitchenware Product is Inspired by Morocco

The model has a cookware range with US retailer Target called the “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen” collection and she just launched the latest product — a mid-sized tagine.





“My new tagine is here!! This is just like a Dutch oven, so you can make stews (or chili — this is John’s recipe). They remind me of my trips to Morocco and look pretty cool in the kitchen,” Teigen posted alongside a video of her cooking chili in the tagine, referring to her husband John Legend.

Teigen last visited the North African country in January and took to social media to document her trip, including a relatable post about her love of Moroccan cuisine.

“Gained seven pounds in 2.5 days. Love you, Marrakech,” she posted on Twitter on Jan. 27 about her 3.2kg weight gain due to the country’s famously delicious treats.

Teigen was in Morocco to take part in a photoshoot for what she described as a “top secret project,” but the mother-of-two and TV show host took time out to enjoy the sights and sounds Marrakesh has to offer.

She explored Moroccan markets, went on a camel ride and indulged in local cuisine.

Morocco has become a playground for the world’s rich and famous, with plenty of international celebrities flocking to its history-steeped cities for high-end holidays.

In November, US model and actress Emily Ratajkowski shared snaps of her holiday in Morocco on social media.

The model was in Marrakech and seemed to have been taken in by the stunning souks and views the city has to offer.

Ratajkowski posted a photograph on Instagram where she is gazing out over the city’s rooftops, captioning it “Marrakech moonrise.”

In October 2018, Halle Berry shared from her stay in Morocco with her millions of Instagram followers, including one snap in which she rides a camel. The 52-year-old posted a string of photos of her time in the country, including a snap of a souk — which she captioned “Khamssas in the Souk” — and one in which she posed with a cat.