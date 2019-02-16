Christina Milian Joins Adam Demos in Netflix's 'Falling Inn Love' Movie

Christina Milian. (Christina Milian/ Instagram)

The Oath actress Christina Milian and Unreal actor Adam Demos have signed on to star in the Netflix movie Falling Inn Love.

"When city girl Gabriela spontaneously enters a 'Win an Inn' contest and winds up with a money pit (albeit in a picturesque New Zealand town), her only option is to fix and flip it," a synopsis said. "She and the gorgeous local contractor reluctantly team up, and she soon appreciates being part of a community and a true partnership -- in both work and love."

Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy wrote the romance, and Roger Kumble is onboard to direct.

Filming is scheduled to begin this month in New Zealand.

Milian posted on Twitter Friday a photo of herself in the country.

"Kicking it in New Zealand in my @FashionNova boots," she captioned the image of her smiling and sitting in the door of an SUV on a sunny day.