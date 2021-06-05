Christine Quinn Looks Flawless Just Three Weeks After the Arrival of Her Baby Boy

She welcomed her first child - son Christian Georges Dumontet - via emergency C-section on May 15.

And Christine Quinn looked flawless when she posed up a storm in Palm Springs on Friday wearing a daring underboob crop top just three weeks after the arrival of her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, looked sensational in a matching pink lace-up mini skirt as she beamed next to her newborn's stroller in the sunshine.

The reality star worked her angles for the camera in the all-pink ensemble and flaunted her toned stomach in the midriff-baring top.

She showed off her endless legs in the thigh-skimming mini skirt which featured a racy lace-up detail up the side of her curves.

Christine completed the outfit with a pair of chic backless suede heels and a stylish pink and purple bucket hat to keep the sun out of her eyes on the hot day.

Going full glam for the outing, the blonde bombshell wore her long tresses in loose curls and accentuated her features with lashings of lip liner and mascara.

Christine then headed inside and removed her hat as she shared more impressive post-pregnancy body snaps with her followers.

The new mom appeared in high spirits as she smiled for the camera in her Palm Springs beach house on the trip away.

And baby Christian was also enjoying his time in the sunshine as Christine shared a sweet snap of her son snoozing in black sunglasses on a Louis Vuitton blanket.

The vacation photo series comes after Christine admitted earlier this week that she would hesitate to have another child.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she admitted: 'It's something that we definitely have been talking about, but my birth was so, so traumatic,'

'Normally, right away I'd be like, "Yeah, let's go!" But it's left me a little hesitant. I really, really want to know I'm healed, and the time is right before we're thinking about it. But it would be nice.'

And of the pressure to shed baby weight, Christine explained: 'My body and my hormones will never be the same, but that's something I really embraced and I'm kind of rolling with it,'

'I don't care what anyone thinks of me. I might look ridiculous and swollen [in a swimsuit], but I don't care. I had a baby. That's powerful enough!'

The platinum-blonde Texan doesn't feel she 'owes' the 'parenting police' any response to their criticisms.

Christine scoffed: 'I've learned not to be so trigger-heavy when it comes to responding and that’s been really helpful.'

As for her face, Quinn told Us Weekly podcast Moms Like Us on March 4 that she'll be 'getting tons of Botox and fillers as soon as the baby pops out.'

'Can't wait for all that!' the Oppenheim Group realtor exclaimed.

'But in terms of my body, I'm just going to go with the feeling and not put pressure on myself.'

It's unclear whether Christine will be on maternity leave from filming the fourth and fifth seasons of her Netflix reality show, which started shooting on May 7.