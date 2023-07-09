Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer might get canceled

ALBAWABA - The war movie Oppenheimer will reportedly get canceled in the Middle East.

The drama/war movie Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan tells the story of how a man's brilliance managed to change the nature of war.

Since the movie received an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association for "some sexuality, nudity, and language," Oppenheimer is now expected to be canceled in the middle east.

Oppenheimer has adult material and is not appropriate to whoever is under the age of 17 years old.

A nudity scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh might lead the movie to be banned from showing in Arab countries.

Oppenheimer is a biopic about a man of the same name J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his involvement in the Manhattan Project and his direct involvement with the creation of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer struggled with the moral implications of creating such a destructive weapon, and eventually used his position as the chairman of the influential general advisory committee of the united states atomic energy commission, to lobby for international control of nuclear power, to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and put an end to the nuclear arms race between the soviet union and the USA.

A stance that resulted in the revocation of his clearance and all his political influence for suspicion of him being in coalition with the Soviet Union.