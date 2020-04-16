Ciara Reveals She is Welcoming a Baby Boy

  1. Home
Published April 16th, 2020 - 08:04 GMT
The star announced her pregnancy in January
Singer Ciara posts gender reveal on Instagram

 US singer Ciara and her NFL player husband Russell Wilson revealed on Instagram this week they are having a baby boy. 

The baby will join Ciara’s daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, whom she had with Wilson in 2017, and her five-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, who is from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple shared their gender reveal video on Instagram, in which they were seen celebrating at home during self-isolation.  

Before revealing the gender, Ciara asked her children whether they wanted a sister or a brother. “I want it to be a boy,” said Future, while Sienna wanted a girl.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‬ ‪💃🏽❤️🍼 ‬

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The star announced her pregnancy in January by posting a sun-drenched photograph of her baby bump that was taken by Wilson while the pair were on a holiday in Turks and Caicos.

Via SyndiGate.info


