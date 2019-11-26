Ciara Rocks a Lebanese Design by Georges Hobeika

One of the biggest questions ahead of the 2019 American Music Awards, which kicked off on Sunday in Los Angeles, was: How many outfits can the evening’s host Ciara pull off? Turns out, the answer is nine. And among the lineup of glamorous, show-stopping ensembles were a number of designs from Arab labels.





First, she hit the red carpet in an oversized cobalt-colored plisse pantsuit from Balmain accessorized with matching turquoise jewelry from Los Angeles-based, Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche, which set the tone for the rest of the head-turning looks that followed.

Following her opening performance of her new single “Melanin” — she opted for a custom Bryan Hearns creation — the mother-of-two slipped into a leopard-printed mini dress from Saudi couturier Ashi Studio for her third look. The glamorous look featured billowing sleeves and a long train and she accessorized it with a bold, diamond choker.

She followed up the striking ensemble with a design from another Arab couture house. For her fourth look, the “Goodies” singer chose an orange, crystal-embellished jumpsuit from Beirut-based label Georges Hobeika. The long-sleeved ensemble boasted a high neck and an oversized bow that trailed on the floor. She completed the look with a pair of metallic sandals.

The 34-year-old also rocked designs from Alessandra Rich, Azzaro and Versace. She closed out the celebrity-filled event in a sheer, black Mugler design.

The Grammy award-winning singer wasn’t the only star to seek out regional talent at the 47th edition of the annual awards ceremony.

Singing legend Toni Braxton, who was honored at the event, wore a feathered off-the-shoulder gown by Lebanese label Labourjoisie before switching into an ethereal white tulle gown by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi for her nostalgic rendition of "Un-Break My Heart".

Other celebrities to step out on the red carpet wearing Arab labels include Heidi Klum, who turned to Bahraini label Monsoori for the occasion.

Elsewhere, Regina King arrived on the red carpet wearing a long, black cut-out Ashi Studio gown and Lauren Jauregui turned heads wearing a belted, snake skin design from LA-based, Syrian-Venezuelan label Usama Ishtay.

Meanwhile, American singer Paula Abdul stunned in a single-shoulder, crystal-embellished dress with a high slit from Lebanese label Charbel Zoe.