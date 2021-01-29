Cicely Tyson Dies Aged 96

Cicely Tyson has died aged 96.

The 'Sounder' star passed away on Thursday afternoon (28.01.21), her family have confirmed.

Her family shared: "With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy."

Whilst her manager, Larry Thompson, added in a statement: "I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing.

"Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree."

Tributes have flooded in for Cicely following her passing.

Zendaya wrote on Twitter: "This one hurts, today we honour and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power."

Whilst Shonda Rhimes - who produced 'How To Get Away With Murder', in which Cicely starred - penned: "She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever."

And actor Robin Thede shared of the Hollywood icon: "Cicely Tyson is one of those legends you’d hoped we would have forever. And you knew it was a silly dream but you dreamt it anyway. This day is hard for so many reasons. This is a massive loss. Thank you for your gifts, queen (sic)"

Cicely - who won three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Tony Award and an Academy Award amongst others - only released her memoir, 'Just as I Am' two days ago.