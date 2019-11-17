Cinderella at Fairmont the Palm

The classic fairy tale Cinderella is coming to Dubai as a pantomime to enthral audiences at Fairmont The Palm. This dazzling production by Dubai Panto will take place at the hotel’s luxurious ballroom which provides the perfect setting for this story.
A performance the whole family will enjoy, you can expect beautiful backdrops and stunning scenery from an impressive purpose-built set along with music, audience participation and comedic touches that you would expect in a classic panto.
|Date
|18 December - 27 December 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Fairmont The Palm
|Telephone
|+971 50 379 2475
|Ticket price
|AED125-200
|Admission
|18 Dec: 7pm
19, 22, 26 Dec: 3pm and 7pm
20, 21, 23, 24, 27 Dec: 11am and 3pm
|Website
|https://www.dubaipanto.com/
