Cinderella at Fairmont the Palm

The classic fairy tale Cinderella is coming to Dubai as a pantomime to enthral audiences at Fairmont The Palm. This dazzling production by Dubai Panto will take place at the hotel’s luxurious ballroom which provides the perfect setting for this story.A performance the whole family will enjoy, you can expect beautiful backdrops and stunning scenery from an impressive purpose-built set along with music, audience participation and comedic touches that you would expect in a classic panto.