Cinderella at Fairmont The Palm

Published November 17th, 2019 - 01:14 GMT
Cinderella
Cinderella at Fairmont the Palm

 

The classic fairy tale Cinderella is coming to Dubai as a pantomime to enthral audiences at Fairmont The Palm. This dazzling production by Dubai Panto will take place at the hotel’s luxurious ballroom which provides the perfect setting for this story.

A performance the whole family will enjoy, you can expect beautiful backdrops and stunning scenery from an impressive purpose-built set along with music, audience participation and comedic touches that you would expect in a classic panto.
 

 

Date 18 December - 27 December 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Fairmont The Palm
Telephone +971 50 379 2475
Ticket price AED125-200
Admission 18 Dec: 7pm
19, 22, 26 Dec: 3pm and 7pm
20, 21, 23, 24, 27 Dec: 11am and 3pm
Website https://www.dubaipanto.com/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

