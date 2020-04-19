Cinema Akil Online

Bring a cosy arthouse theatre experience right to your homes, entirely for free with Cinema Akil. Known for screening critically-acclaimed films and classics from around the world, the theatre has teamed up with on-demand streaming platform Mubi so cinephiles can keep their movie exploration alive.



Enjoy three months of free access to the cinema’s catalogue of films, with 30 movies available at any given time. Pictures on offer include Bollywood favourite 3 Idiots , Japanese romance Journey To The Shore and Singaporean drama Ilo Ilo .

Date 01 April - 30 June 2020 Category Lifestyle Ticket price Free 90-day trial Website https://mubi.com/cinemaakil