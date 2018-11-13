CLEAVAGE! Ashley Graham Posts SAUCY Glimpse of Her CURVY Assets

Happy days: Ashley Graham borrowed from Kim Kardashian in taping her cleavage in place as she shared a video on Instagram (Source: Ashley Graham - Instagram)

Kim Kardashian famously revealed her tricks to a perky cleavage.

And years after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians frontwoman told her fans she uses duct tape to keep her generous assets in place, buxom model Ashley Graham took to Instagram to reveal she was attempting the trick herself.

Despite appearing to have secured her assets with aplomb, the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated icon was less than certain about the fixture as she shared her apprehension with her 7.6million Instagram followers.

Ashley is famed for her curves, meaning fans will no doubt be delighted to catch a glimpse of her assets in the saucy yet playful trio of videos.

Referencing both Kim and Cardi B, the brunette beauty announced she had pulled up her cleavage with the help of thick black tape.

Speaking to the camera, she said: 'Kim tried it, Cardi tried it. I'm trying the tape. I just don't know how this is gonna work. Have you done this?...

'And if so I don't think I've done it right? Jordan really tried and she didn't do a bad job but I feel like I'm defeating the purpose. Oh s**t.'

Kim previously revealed: 'I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It's my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos. You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it's all worth it LOL...

'I've used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer's tape. It sticks the best!...

'Make sure you don't have any lotion or oils on when you're lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it's time to take it off LOL.'

Aside from her boob tricks, insiders recently spoke to Hollywood Life about Ashley's weight battles, saying: 'Ashley is 'sick of people constantly commenting on her weight, and her body—she gets it, she’s a model...

'But it’s the incessant, never ending speculation over how much she weighs, or if she’s lost any weight, if she’s gained anything, that really, really bugs her.'

The source added, 'Ashley, is just like any other regular woman in that throughout times in her life, even from month to month, her body can fluctuate.

'She’s not some stick thin model who has to constantly watch every calorie that she consumes and obsess about keeping her weight the exact same from hour to hour.'

This comes after Ashley was accused by fans of losing too much weight after she attended Vogue Magazine's Force of Fashion summit last month.

After Ashley shared pictures of her look from the event, she received backlash from some fans who thought she was losing 'too much weight' and no longer represented them as a plus-size model.

One fan wrote: 'You look stunning but I'm afraid that being plus sized is never going to be socially accepted when the woman who practically founded it in the first place continues to lose weight or photoshop.'

Last year, the stunning model released a book called A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty And Power Really Look Like.