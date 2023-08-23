A closer look into BLACKPINK members

ALBAWABA - Who are the names behind the record-breaking K-pop girl group?

K-pop group BLACKPINK are the number one girl group in the world of K-pop. The girl group consists of four members and have a fiercely loyal fan base who call themselves the Blinks.

Who are BLACKPINK members?

1. Jennie Kim

Instagram - jennierubyjane

Known by her stage name Jennie, the 27-year-old is the rapper of the group, the South Korean singer was born and raised in South Korea.

Jennie has the most monthly listeners for a K-pop soloist on Spotify, with over 4M monthly listeners. On November 12th, 2018, Jennie made her highly-anticipated solo debut with the chart-topping single "Solo." And in 2023, the singer made her official debut as an actress in the HBO series, The Idol starring alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp as the character "Dyanne."

Jennie is often considered to be the best singer in the group. She has a powerful, smooth voice that is perfect for singing both rap and vocals.

Facts about Jennie:

1. She speaks four languages: English, Korean, Japanese, and basic French.

2. Jennie carries the member’s baby pictures around because she thinks it will bring her good luck.

3. Jennie can play the piano and the flute.

2. Lalisa Manobal

Instagram - lalalalisa_m

Lalisa is mostly Known as Lisa and is the dancer and rapper of the group, the 26-year-old was born in Bangkok Thailand with the name Pranpriya Manoban, she later legally changed her first name to Lalisa.

After joining BLACKPINK, the K-pop star is now one of the most famous female idols of her generation. Lisa set so many new records and has won a number of awards, including the ‘New Artist of the Year’ and ‘Bonsang Award’ at the ‘Seoul Music Awards,’ ‘Best of Next Artist Award’ at the ‘Mnet Asian Music Awards,’ and ‘World Rookie Award’ at the ‘Gaon Chart Music Awards.’

Facts about Lisa:

1. She speaks four languages: Thai, Korean, Japanese, and English.

2. Lisa considers Bella Hadid as her fashion role model.

3. Lisa knows how to play a Ukelele.



3. Kim Ji-soo

Instagram - sooyaaa__



Jisoo is the group's vocalist, the 28-year-old was famous before joining BLACKPINK, Jisoo was known for her modeling and acting career, she appeared in a number of TV shows, and starred in music videos such as EPIK High's "Spoiler" and Hi Suyun's "I'm Different.

In 2021, Jisoo marked another debut as a lead actress in the series "Snowdrop," starring alongside Jung Hae-in. And in 2023, Jisoo released her first solo album titled ME, the album was released in March and sold more than 1.17 million copies. Jisoo became the fastest Korean solo artist to reach 100 Million streams on Spotify within just 32 days.

Facts about Jisoo:

1. She speaks Korean, basic Chinese, Japanese, and basic English.

2. Jisoo donates all the profits from her YouTube channel to those in need.

3. Jisoo can play traditional drums and the guitar.



3. Roseanne Park

Instagram - roses_are_rosie

Best known as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group BLACKPINK, Roseanne Park's stage name is Rosé and the 26-year-old is a Korean-New Zealander singer and dancer based in South Korea.

On March 12, 2021, Rosé made her highly-anticipated solo debut with the single album "R." The single album sold 502,447 on Hanteo, making Rosé the first South Korean female soloist to breach the half-million sales mark in 19 years. Rosé is the second wealthiest BLACKPINK member with a net worth of $18 million.

Facts about Rosé:

1. She speaks Korean, Japanese, and English.

2. Rosé is good Friends with Olivia Rodrigo and Gigi Hadid.

3. She can play the piano and guitar.



