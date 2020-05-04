The Coldest Reaction Ever! Ramez Galal Fails to Scare This Guest in the 11th Episode of Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.. Watch

In tonight's episode of Ramez Majnoon Rasmi, Ramez Galal hosted official Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.

Since the beginning of the episode, Elshenawy assured presenter Arwa that he waits for every Ramadan to watch the Ramez Galal's prank shows.

Then suddenly Ramez got out of the frame to scare the player, however he showed a calm and coherent reaction, unlike other victims of the show.

Things did not stop here, as Elshenawy kept the same reaction during the whole episdoe while he was being exposured to various pranks, to the point where he commented: "what's scary here?"

It looks like Mohamed was saving his anger till he was freed from his chair, as he quickly got up to get Ramez, but he didn't know that there was a hidden water tank underneath, where he tripped over and fell hurting his rib, and finally dragging Ramez into the tank and torturing him.