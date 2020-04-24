Video: Ramez Galal Tortures Ghada Adel in His Prank Show 'Ramez Officially Crazy' | Episode 1

Egyptian actress Ghada Adel was guest-hosted in the first episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy" by its host Ramez Galal broadcasted on MBC Masr.

Ghada Adel sat in the confession chair and was asked to comment on Amir Karara and Yasmine Sabri's pictures shown to her.

The third picture was for Ramez Galal as he suddenly comes out of the frame and scares Adel.

During the episode, Ramez threatened Ghada as if she was a hostage, he also elecretuded her, swirlled her chair then drowned her in water.

Galal was mean and provocative, at some point he asked Ghada to say "Ramez is the best actor in Egypt" and "Ramez Galal is a YouTube star, he's a naughty boy and beloved as well".

Ramez Galal revealed in the prank show promo that he would make his victims experience a frightening situations, that would compel them to cry and laugh at the same time. Ramez appears in some shots while he is disguised in famous horrific characters such as "Dracula" and "Freddy Krueger" and the clown of the American horror "IT".